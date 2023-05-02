5 ways a debt default could affect you

Weather Alert

...Very High Fire Danger And Windy Conditions Into the Evening... What: Strong winds from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph along with relative humidity values below 25 percent will continue the very high fire danger into the early evening. Where: Much of central and southern Iowa. When: Through 8 PM CDT. Impacts: Any fires that ignite may become difficult to control. Preparedness and Precautionary Actions: Burning is discouraged under these conditions. Also, take care to prevent the start of accidental fires when smoking or operating vehicles around dry vegetation.