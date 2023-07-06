29,000 Iowans applied for an Education Savings Account

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has announced that 29,025 K-12 students have applied for a Students First Education Savings Account (ESA).
Part of Governor Reynolds' Students First Act signed in January, the program is eligible for K-12 students who attend a private school. Applications closed on June 30.
Governor Reynolds said in a press release, “The tremendous response from Iowa families demonstrates there’s both a need and a strong desire for school choice in our state...Allowing parents to choose the education that’s best for their children levels the playing field and creates equal opportunities for Iowa’s students.”
Incoming K-12 students are eligible for the 2023-2024 school year. Families already enrolled in accredited private schools will be income-based for the first two years.
According to a press release, "During the 2023-2024 school year, private school students with household incomes at or below 300% of the federal poverty level (FPL), currently $90,000 or less for a family of four, are eligible. The following year, income eligibility expands to include household incomes up to 400% FPL, currently $120,000 or less for a family of four. Beginning in the 2025-2026 school year, all K-12 students in Iowa are eligible regardless of income."
ESAs will be funded with $7,635 this year. So far 17,481 applications have been approved, while the rest are pending additional review. The state has 30 days from when applications closed to complete the review process and determine eligibility for all applications.
Families are also required to separately apply to the accredited private school of their choice. Then, they will need to update their ESA account to which school the student attends. The school will then be able to invoice the family through the ESA.
Approved ESAs may be funded as early as July 15.
If a student that is approved for an ESA does not attend an accredited private school by September 30, the ESA will close for that school year. the funds will return to the state's general fund.