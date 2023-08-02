109 Iowa National Guard soldiers to be deployed to Texas

(KWWL) - Gov. Reynolds announced today 109 Iowa National Guard soldiers will be deployed to the Texas southern border for Operation Lone Star.
"...Iowa is deploying National Guard troops and personnel from the Department of Public Safety to protect the citizens and interests of our state by supporting Operation Lone Star and helping secure the U.S. Southern border." Gov. Kim Reynolds
Deployment will last until Sept. 1, 2023 with a mission of "deterring illegal border crossings and preventing the trafficking of illegal substances by cartels through Texas."
In addition, Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) will deploy Iowa State Patrol officers on Aug. 31, 2023 to support Texas State Troopers. Iowa DPS deployment will end on Oct. 2, 2023.
This will be the Guard's third deployment to the southern border since 2020, but first pursuant to a state mission.