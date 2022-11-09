Zach Nunn upsets Cindy Axne in 3rd Congressional District race

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) – Republican Iowa State Senator Zach Nunn has upset and unseated Incumbent Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne, flipping her seat from blue to red. He will represent the 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
A two-term congresswoman, Axne was running for her third term in the U.S. House.
With 100% of precincts reporting, the race was tight. Nunn won with 155,972 votes. Axne trailed slightly behind with 153,905 votes.
Since 2018, Nunn has served as a State Senator. Before that, he served two terms in the Iowa House of Representatives. He is a U.S. Air Force veteran and a professor at Drake University.
In previous election cycles, the 3rd District leaned heavily Democratic, largely because it includes the Democratic stronghold of Polk County. However, the district is much different this time than when Axne won in 2018 and 2020. After redistricting, it includes nearly ten counties that Former President Donald Trump won in 2020.
Nunn campaigned on issues like fighting inflation.
On the campaign trail, he talked about promoting tax cuts, supporting law enforcement, and securing the southern borders while allowing and promoting legal immigration.
Nunn said he is pro-life but supports exceptions for rape and incest, as well as the mother's life.
Nunn will represent the 3rd Congressional District, which covers much of Central and Southwest Iowa. It includes the counties of Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Cass, Clarke, Dallas, Davis, Decatur, Guthrie, Greene, Lucas, Madison, Monroe, Montgomery, Page, Polk, Ringgold, Taylor, Union, Wayne, and Wapello.