U.S. Senate Debate Preview: Senator Chuck Grassley & Mike Franken

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- Tonight, candidates in Iowa's Senate race will go head-to-head on the debate stage. Incumbent Senator Chuck Grassley and retired Naval Admiral Michael Franken's debate will air statewide at 7:00 p.m. on Iowa PBS.
Nearly a month away until the midterm election on November 8, the debate will ramp up political campaign efforts from both parties.
After winning the Republican nomination earlier this year, Senator Grassley is seeking his eighth term in office. Grassley is the longest-serving Republican senator in U.S. history, having been in office since 1981.
Grassley is running on issues such as rising inflation, high gas prices, and border security.
Franken won the Democratic nomination this year, beating out the expected frontrunner Abby Finkenauer.
Franken is running on issues such as abortion rights and universal healthcare.
The debate can be streamed on the Iowa PBS website and on their YouTube channel.