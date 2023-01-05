Top issues on Iowa lawmaker's agenda for 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa lawmakers are set to return to the state house next week to kick off the 2023 legislative session. Republicans are heading in with larger majorities in both chambers.
EDUCATION
Education reform and property taxes top the agenda. Private school vouchers, state-funded scholarships for students to go to private schools, will be front and center.
Lawmakers tried to pass it last year, but it didn't have the votes in the house to pass. It is a majority priority for Governor Kim Reynolds.
House Speaker Pat Grassley is hopeful that they will pass it this year. He has created a new committee that's focused on education reform. He calls the issue "too important to get hung on mechanics of the process." Democrats oppose the school vouchers.
PROPERTY/INCOME TAXES
Property tax relief is also a big priority. Grassley says that recent attempts to lower property taxes have not led to all Iowans. Property taxes are controlled by local governments and are used to fund city and county services.
Grassley said, "There's a lot of Iowans on fixed incomes that are seeing significant percentage increase in their property tax, that they are unable to afford that year after year. And I don't want us to be in that situation anymore. The certainty should lie in the hands of the tax payer as much if not more so than it should in any sort of government entity."
Democratic House minority leader Lindsay James of Dubuque says she'd like to lower costs for working families in the form of tax cuts. She says the large income tax cuts last year benefitted wealthy Iowans.
James said, "We need tax relief for working families, middle class Iowans. Another way we want to tackle lowering overall lowering costs for Iowans is to make sure that we have affordable childcare, affordable housing, that we expand renewable energy jobs and other economic opportunities for Iowans."
OTHER ISSUES
It's part of the Iowa Democrats' "people over politics" agenda, which also includes protecting reproductive freedom, legalizing marijuana, and fully funding public schools.
It's unlikely that lawmakers will do anything on abortion. Republican leaders in both chambers say they want to wait and see what happens with the 2018 Fetal Heartbeat bill.
Governor Reynolds asked a judge to revive it, who declined. Reynolds has since appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court.
Opening day of the 2023 legislative session is Monday.