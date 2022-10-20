Survivors speak out against proposed Iowa gun amendment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Last week, Iowans for Responsible Gun Laws hosted Linn County officials that were asking voters say no to the proposed amendment on Iowa's ballot this November. This week, the same group survivors of gun violence said the same.
This is the third event held by the organization called Iowans for Responsible Gun Laws, who are a coalition of more than thirty Iowa based organizations. Today they hosted "Moms Demand Action" and two survivors of gun violence from the Cedar Rapids community.
One survivor, Leah Schneider, survived the Las Vegas mass shooting in 2017. Almost exactly three years later, she was in another shooting in 2020 at the Cedar River Landing in Cedar Rapids.
“Thankfully they did leave," Schneider said, referring to the shooters. "But the sounds were deafening and the mark from another near miss deepened my trauma but also deepened my resolve to try and help others not go through this.”
In June of 2019, Kayla Panos-Blackcloud and her friends were sitting in their car outside of a smoke shop near Kirkwood Community College. Panos says out of nowhere, a gunman shot her in the head, killed two of her friends, and injured another.
“I heard one of my best friends scream my name while watching me get shot in the face," Blackcloud said. "Then watching him get shot, and then me watching him get shot, not knowing who would be taking their last breath.”
Both say they fear what could happen if Iowa's Public Measure One passes.
Along with enshrining the right to own firearms in the Iowa constitution, the proposed amendment says it requires “any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”
Strict scrutiny is a higher standard of judgment courts hold laws to that requires a strict need for the law. Three states have strict scrutiny already; Missouri, Alabama and Louisiana.
In Louisiana, after strict scrutiny was added gun laws around felony possession were challenged in court, and now under certain provisions felons can own a weapon.
Blackcloud believes that could happen in Iowa.
“If people don’t vote no we don’t know how Public Measure One will affect our community," Blackcloud said. "We already have major gun violence in Cedar Rapids, and it could get worse.”
However, proponents of the amendment don't believe those fears are going to come true. They say the amendment is solely meant to enshrine the right to own firearms in the Iowa constitution and protect that right from any threats.