Senator Grassley has no plans to endorse Trump quite yet

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Senator Chuck Grassley has no plans to endorse former President Donald Trump's new campaign just yet.
In his weekly press call, Grassley said that it's tradition for Iowa leaders to wait until after the caucus to start endorsements.
"It's the tradition in Iowa, except for Bob Dole, who's a very close friend of mine, I've stayed out of caucus endorsements," Grassley said.
Grassley also said that he has been in talks with Governor Reynolds concerning the caucus, and they welcome all possible candidates to take part.