Secretary of State Paul Pate expanding post-election audits in all 99 counties

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa Secretary of Sate Paul Pate is adding an additional layer of security to Iowa's electoral process by expanding post-election audits in all 99 counties. Counties will be now required to conduct a hand audit of two races. Previously, they audited only one race.
A randomly selected precinct in each county will hand count the votes for the Governor's race to match the ballot tabulators to ensure accuracy of the vote.
On November 9, the day after the election, Pate will announce an additional race in a randomly selected precinct in each county.
“This is being done to ensure Iowans of the integrity of the vote,” Secretary Pate said in a press release. “Our post-election audits consistently match the ballot tabulators perfectly. Adding another race to the process gives greater protection, transparency and security to the process. We want Iowans to know their vote counts.”
Each ballot tabulator in the state undergoes a public pre-election audit to make sure that it will count votes accurately on Election Day. Post-election audits are mandatory in all 99 counties following an election.