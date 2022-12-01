Report: Michigan expected to replace Iowa Caucuses as first nominating spot for Democrats in 2024

IOWA (KWWL) -- Michigan is expected to replace Iowa as the first nominating spot for Democrats in 2024, according to a report from Politico.
Jonathan Martin, a Senior Political Columnist with Politico, tweeted the news on Thursday.
News: It's Michigan.— Jonathan Martin (@jmart) December 1, 2022
Mich is poised to replace Iowa as an early nominating state for Democrats in 2024, per senior officials.
Will be formally taken up by DNC this weekend, but the White House has decided.
I first reported Mich was being eyed here:https://t.co/fDPVbwoixc
In the tweet, Martin said, "Mich(igan) is poised to replace Iowa as an early nominating state for Democrats in 2024, per senior officials."
Martin added that the matter "Will be formally taken up by DNC this weekend, but the White House has decided."
Minnesota made an aggressive play to replace Iowa, but Biden’s ties to Michigan + labor and the importance of the state in general election carried the day.— Jonathan Martin (@jmart) December 1, 2022
Plus: legislature is already moving up the date: https://t.co/qGt1zYlK22
Martin also reports that Minnesota made an "aggressive" play to replace Iowa as the first nominating state for Democrats, but President Biden's ties to the state and the importance of the general election were some deciding factors.
At this time, it's unknown where Iowa would fall under the Democrats nominating calendar moving forward.
The DNC is expected to officially take up the matter this weekend.
Republicans are still slated to hold their first caucus in Iowa in 2024.