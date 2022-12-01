 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Report: Michigan expected to replace Iowa Caucuses as first nominating spot for Democrats in 2024

  • Updated
  • 0
Democrat logo

IOWA (KWWL) -- Michigan is expected to replace Iowa as the first nominating spot for Democrats in 2024, according to a report from Politico.

Jonathan Martin, a Senior Political Columnist with Politico, tweeted the news on Thursday.

In the tweet, Martin said, "Mich(igan) is poised to replace Iowa as an early nominating state for Democrats in 2024, per senior officials."

Martin added that the matter "Will be formally taken up by DNC this weekend, but the White House has decided."

Martin also reports that Minnesota made an "aggressive" play to replace Iowa as the first nominating state for Democrats, but President Biden's ties to the state and the importance of the general election were some deciding factors.

At this time, it's unknown where Iowa would fall under the Democrats nominating calendar moving forward.

The DNC is expected to officially take up the matter this weekend.

Republicans are still slated to hold their first caucus in Iowa in 2024.

Tags

Recommended for you