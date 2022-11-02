More women running for office in Iowa over the last decade

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- In the past eight years, more women in Iowa are running for office.
In 2016, only 25% of candidates were women compared to this midterm election. Now, almost 36% of the candidates are women.
There are several high-profile races in which women are running. This includes the Governor's office and two U.S. House races.
The Director of the CATT Center at Iowa State University says how important these female incumbent races are.
"Having that women incumbent it tells political party leaders. But it also tells anyone that might be interested in running that this is a district that elects women, and there seems to be certain types of districts that elect women."
Out of 195 total candidates for either the Iowa House or Iowa State Senate, 36% of them are women.