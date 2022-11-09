 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mike Naig wins reelection for Iowa Secretary of Agriculture

  • Updated
  • 0
Mike Naig

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Incumbent Republican Mike Naig has won reelection, beating out Democratic challenger John Norwood. Naig will serve another term as Iowa's Secretary of Agriculture.

According to the Associated Press, with 98% of votes counted, Naig won with over 61% of the vote.

Norwood came in second with around 39% of the vote.

Naig thanked voters on Wednesday saying, "It is a privilege to go to work each day to serve our state and the Iowa Ag community."