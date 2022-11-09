Mike Naig wins reelection for Iowa Secretary of Agriculture

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Incumbent Republican Mike Naig has won reelection, beating out Democratic challenger John Norwood. Naig will serve another term as Iowa's Secretary of Agriculture.
According to the Associated Press, with 98% of votes counted, Naig won with over 61% of the vote.
Norwood came in second with around 39% of the vote.
Thank you to the people of Iowa for putting your trust in me to continuing serving as your Secretary of Agriculture. It is a privilege to get to go to work each day to serve our state and the #IowaAg Community pic.twitter.com/cIyiwh4ZrZ— Mike Naig (@MikeNaigIA) November 9, 2022
Naig thanked voters on Wednesday saying, "It is a privilege to go to work each day to serve our state and the Iowa Ag community."