Mariannette Miller-Meeks reelected in 1st Congressional District race

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) – Incumbent Republican Congresswoman Dr. Mariannette Miller-Meeks has been reelected to Congress, the Associated Press projects. She beat Democratic challenger State Representative Christina Bohannan and will represent the 1st Congressional District in the US House of Representatives.
Miller-Meeks first ran for a seat vacated by retiring Democratic Congressman Dave Loebsack in Iowa’s Second Congressional District in 2020. She defeated Rita Hart by just six votes to win her first term. Hart challenged the results. After months of recounts and proceedings, Hart withdrew her challenge.
Before being elected to Congress, Miller-Meeks served as a state representative for District 85, which encompasses the northern half of Iowa City.
Throughout the election cycle, Miller-Meeks campaigned on issues like taming inflation by increasing domestic oil production, securing the border by adding more border patrol agents, supporting education, and addressing the issue of rising crime across the country.
During the redistricting process, Miller-Meeks’ hometown of Ottumwa was drawn into the 3rd Congressional District. Rather than run against incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne, she moved to the 1st Congressional District.
Miller-Meeks will be representing the 1st District, which covers much of Southeast Iowa. It includes the counties of Cedar, Clinton, Des Moines, Henry, Iowa, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Keokuk, Lee, Louisa, Mahaska, Marion, Muscatine, Scott, Van Buren, Warren, and Washington.