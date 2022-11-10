Linn County reported nearly 600 incorrect ballots; numbers are now corrected

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- After forgetting to include the race for Linn County Board of Supervisors in District One on Tuesday night, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says the county also incorrectly reported hundreds of ballots.
According to Pate, around 600 ballots were incorrectly reported.
Linn County just now published the correct numbers to the state's election results page. You can view Iowa's unofficial results at this link: https://t.co/pqA1lAIc9s #Election2022 https://t.co/2KOkk5zvPj— Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) November 10, 2022
The error was discovered on Wednesday, though Pate assured that the numbers were corrected and updated on Thursday on their election results page.
The updated and corrected results page can be viewed here.