Iowans voice their views over proposed gun amendment

IOWA (KWWL) -- Iowans are continuing to voice their opinions on both sides of the aisle on the proposed amendment to the state constitution.
The amendment, which is on the back of the ballot this election, would add the right to keep and bear arms in the state constitution.
Cedar County Sheriff Warren Wethington, one of six Iowa Sheriff's publicly in favor of the amendment, voiced his opinion on the issue.
"Good people with guns aren't a threat to society. It's the bad people who are going to do what they want, when they want. They're the problem," Wethington told KWWL.
Recently, six religious groups have come out against the measure.
Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner has criticized the amendment, saying that it allows for Iowa's gun laws to become too relaxed.