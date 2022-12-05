Iowa no longer holds a top spot for Democrats in 2024 presidential nominating calendar

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa no longer holds the top spot for Democrats in the 2024 presidential nominating calendar, and they're not even in the top five.
The spot now goes to South Carolina, with New Hampshire, Nevada, Georgia, and Michigan rounding out the top five.
Top Democrats say the shuffling of the presidential nominating calendar prioritizes diversity. Democrats from both New Hampshire and Iowa both voted to reject the plan.
Without Iowa in the top spot for the first time in 50 years, the Hawkeye state will lose millions in economic investment. For local parties, the caucuses build momentum and get people excited and involved in campaigns.
KWWL Political Analyst Chris Larimer says it'll be even harder for Iowa Democrats to do just that.
According to Larimer, "As far as an organizing function, or even a mobilizing function, that would be a huge loss for the Democratic Party to not be first, to not get that type of attention."
Larimer explains, "You would still have folks getting involved in campaigns, but you wouldn't have it at the same level, given the national attention, as you said that each party receives when Iowa was first."
Iowa Democrats say they plan to adhere to Iowa state law, which requires caucuses be held before the fourth Tuesday in February and eight days before another presidential contest.
The DNC (Democratic National Committee) has threatened to punish states if they go out of order.
Iowa is still first for the Republican 2024 presidential nominating calendar.
Governor Kim Reynolds reacted to the move by Democrats, saying they, "have abandoned rural America and denied everyday Iowans a voice in the presidential nominating process."
Senator Chuck Grassley also responded, saying the vote to remove Iowa shows, "complete disregard for Iowa voters and rural America."