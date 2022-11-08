Governor Kim Reynolds wins reelection

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Incumbent Republican Governor Kim Reynolds has won reelection, beating out her Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear, according to the Associated Press. This will be Reynolds' second term as Iowa's governor alongside Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg.
AP called the race at 8:00 p.m.
She has led the state since mid-2017 when, as Lieutenant Governor, she took over for Former Governor Terry Branstad, whom President Donald Trump appointed as his Ambassador to China.
Percentages are still trickling in and will be updated.
Reynolds spent election night with Senator Grassley and other statewide Republican candidates in Des Moines at the Iowa GOP event.
In their one and only Iowa PBS debate in October, Reynolds and DeJear clashed on various issues.
During this campaign, Reynolds has touted what she accomplished in her first term, particularly tax cuts she and Republican leaders have passed and the state's $1.9 billion budget surplus.
Reynolds campaigned on how she has handled the pandemic, pointing to her push to get kids back to the classroom in August of 2020 and the bills she signed to ban masks and COVID-19 vaccine mandates in school.
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Reynolds's bid for reelection. Last week, Trump held a rally in Sioux City, encouraging Republicans to get out and vote for Grassley, Governor Kim Reynolds, and Republican candidates up and down the ballot.
Reynolds has been a sharp critic of President Joe Biden's administration, especially on the topic of vaccine mandates and federal student loan relief.
Reynolds has been crystal clear on her pro-life stance and will likely push for stricter restrictions on abortion in her second term. Abortion is currently legal up to 20 weeks in Iowa, with exceptions for rape and incest.
In the wake of the US Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade and the Iowa Supreme Court's ruling in June that the state constitution does not protect the right to an abortion, she has asked a Polk County Judge to overturn an injunction on the 2018 fetal heartbeat bill, which bans abortions at six weeks. State lawmakers passed the bill, and Reynolds signed it into law in 2018. However, a judge struck it down and permanently enjoined it.
In her second term, Reynolds has vowed to pass more tax cuts and continue to hold the Biden Administration accountable.
"We want to keep reducing taxes. We want to keep supporting parents. We want to keep our communities safe and continue to grow this economy and make sure that we have growth and prosperity in every single corner of the state," Gov. Reynolds said. "I'm focusing on continuing the great momentum that we've had over the last four years. I will put my record up against what we're seeing coming out of the Biden administration."