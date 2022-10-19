Early voting begins in Iowa

IOWA (KWWL) -- Beginning Wednesday, October 19, Iowans can vote in the midterm election, either by an absentee mail-in ballot or by early voting in-person at a polling location.
The early voting kick-off begins a full three weeks before Election day on November 8.
For Iowans who don't plan to vote in-person, the deadline to request an absentee ballot is on Monday, October 24. The request must be received by your County Auditor by 5:00 p.m. on October 24.
To find out who your county auditor is, or to register to vote, click here.
To request or track an absentee ballot, click here.
To find a polling location, click here.
Additional voter and election information can be found on the Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate website.