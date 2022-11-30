DNC set to decide the fate of Iowa's First in the Nation status this week

IOWA (KWWL) --
The fate of Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses could be decided this week. Republicans are keeping Iowa first, but Democrats will meet on Thursday in Washington, D.C, to discuss shaking up the party's presidential nominating calendar.
Iowa Democrats sent the DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee a memo outlining why Iowa should stay first and how the state fits the DNC's criteria. The committee will meet in Washington starting on Thursday.
"Iowa is the only Midwest state under consideration that can back up the claim that we are truly an inexpensive opportunity to lesser-known candidates who do not have immediate name recognition," Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn wrote. "Iowa offers cheaper media markets than Minnesota or Michigan and the geographical stability campaigns require to ensure engagement of urban, suburban and rural voters all in one day."
Iowa is one of seventeen states vying for the first four or five spots.
For the last half a century, the DNC has granted waivers to allow Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina to hold their contests first on the nominating calendar.
In April, the DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee approved a plan that could shake up the presidential nominating calendar.
The party's new plan prioritizes more diversity, competitiveness and feasibility. Iowa is one of 17 that applied to hold early primaries.
"if voters value seeing candidates, up close and personal with small groups of voters from throughout a state, that's much easier to do in a state like Iowa compared to a state like Minnesota or a state like Michigan, where the travel and differences in media markets are going to make it more difficult for candidates," KWWL Political Analyst and Professor of Political Science at the University of Northern Iowa, and Coordinator of UNI's Master in Public Policy Program, Dr. Chris Larimer, said. "In Iowa, they can have those small group meetings, go around the state. It's easy to travel around the state, and it's a small geographic area."
Party officials will pick up to five to go before Super Tuesday.
"Why would you mess with success? The four early state processes resulted in the Democratic nominee winning the popular vote in every election cycle since 2008," Scott Brennan, the only Iowan on the Rules and Bylaws Committee, said. "Why would you change things that have been successful?"
Members of the DNC's Rules and Bylaws Committee have expressed an interest in moving to more diverse and competitive states earlier in the nomination process. Iowa has long been criticized for not being diverse enough. According to the 2020 census, the state population is 85% white.
"Iowa's diversity has only increased over time," Brennan said. "We have folks distributed among small towns and decent-sized cities. It's a different mix than the other early states have provided."
He says the midterms, where Iowa Democrats lost all four Iowa house seats and all but one statewide office, do not help their case. It is a stark contrast to other Midwest states vying for a top spot, like Michigan and Minnesota, where Democrats made significant gains.
"Some states that did well earlier in November, it made them just bluer. We don't need to appeal to blue states. We need to appeal to purple states and even some red states because otherwise, we can't win the electoral college," Brennan said. "If we don't win the electoral college. We don't elect Democratic presidents."
State auditor Rob Sand, House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst and union leaders wrote letters in support of the memo sent by Iowa Democrats. In his letter, State Auditor Rob Sand, the only statewide elected Democrat said the midterm results make it more important for Iowa to stay first or near the top.
"More than ever, Iowans need Democrats to show up, to listen, and to do the work; and that begins with granting Iowa a waiver to hold an early presidential nominating contest," Sand wrote.
Iowa law requires that both parties hold their caucus no later than the fourth Monday in February, but it is not prescriptive for how the caucuses are conducted. In future elections, Iowa Democrats vow to make "significant procedural changes" to allow more people to participate in the caucuses.
Under the proposal, Iowa Democrats would send in "Presidential Preference Cards."
Voters would then have 14 to 28 days to mail the cards back or place them in a drop box leading up to the caucuses. A party official would then announce the results on caucus night.
Brennan said the committee members got the agenda on Tuesday night, which is unusual. He heads into the meetings without a clear idea of how they will play out.
"Some folks are waiting to see if the White House is going to weigh in," Brennan said. "Everybody's trying to take into account the election results from just a few weeks ago and how that impacts some of the people some states applications."
The Rules Committee will meet from Thursday through Saturday. The vote is expected to be either late Friday or Saturday. Whatever they recommend will still need to be ratified by the DNC, which may not happen until early 2023.
Iowa will still be the first in the nation on the Republican side. Earlier this year, the RNC voted to keep their slate of first in the four states intact.