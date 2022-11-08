Chuck Grassley wins reelection for eighth term in U.S. Senate

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Incumbent Republican Senator Chuck Grassley has won reelection, defeating retired Naval Admiral Democrat Michael Franken to secure a historic eighth term in the United States Senate, according to NBC projections.
Grassley spent election night at the Iowa GOP event with Governor Reynolds and other statewide Republican candidates in Des Moines.
In a statement, Grassley thanked Iowans for their support.
"Regardless which party is going to be in the majority in the Senate. Regardless which party controls the White House. I will operate the same way. Always in the best interest of Iowans. That’s what my work for you has always been about and will continue to be," Grassley said.
Grassley, 89, has served since 1981, making him one of the longest-serving Senators in United States history. (If Republicans win full control of the Senate, as the most senior Republican, Sen. Grassley will be the Senate President Pro-Tem.)
Grassley, who is 89 now, will be 95 years old at the end of this new six-year term. During a debate on Iowa PBS this fall, Grassley said he intends to serve the entire six-year term.
Since being elected to the Senate in 1980, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley has cruised to reelection six times, winning by an average margin of 35 percentage points. In the closing weeks of the campaign, polls put Franken either within the margin of error or in striking distance of Grassley. The reelection battle has been the toughest of Grassley’s decades-long career.
In the days before the election, though, Grassley rebounded in the polls, extending his lead by more than double-digits.
During a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in October 2021, Former President Donald Trump endorsed Senator Grassley’s reelection bid. Trump returned to the Hawkeye state last week and held a rally in Sioux City, where he encouraged Republicans to get out and vote for Grassley, Governor Kim Reynolds, and Republican candidates up and down the ballot.
Grassley campaigned on issues such as reducing prescription drug prices, lowering the burden of the cost of inflation on families, bolstering social security, and maintaining a balanced federal budget.