Ashley Hinson wins Iowa's 2nd Congressional District

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) – Republican Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson has won the 2nd Congressional District race, beating Democratic challenger State Senator Liz Mathis. After the redistricting process, Hinson ran for election in the new 2nd Congressional District.
On election night, Hinson held a watch party with supporters in Cedar Rapids.
Hinson and Mathis are both familiar faces to voters across Eastern Iowa. Both spent several years as news anchors at local television stations.
This will be Hinson’s second term after beating Former Democratic Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer in 2020. Before heading to Washington, Hinson represented the Linn County area as a State Representative in the Iowa House of Representatives.
Hinson is widely considered to be a rising star in Congress. In addition to appearing alongside Senator Grassley and Governor Reynolds throughout the campaign, Senators Tim Scott and Ted Cruz came to the Hawkeye state to campaign for her. Former President Donald Trump endorsed her reelection bid.
During her reelection bid, Hinson campaigned on issues that have fired up Republican voters, like the high cost of inflation for families and strengthening border security.
Throughout the campaign, she highlighted her accomplishments during her first term, which she says “protected the rights of parents and police.”
In her second term, Hinson said she would hold the Biden Administration accountable while working to improve the economy and make the nation safer.
Hinson will represent Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, which covers much of Northeast Iowa. It includes the counties of Allamakee, Benton, Bremer, Black Hawk, Buchanan, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Floyd, Grundy, Hardin, Howard, Linn, Mitchell, Poweshiek, Tama, Winneshiek, and Worth.