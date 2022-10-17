2nd Congressional District debate between Ashley Hinson and Liz Mathis cancelled with no reschedule

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The debate for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District race between Representative Ashley Hinson and State Senator Liz Mathis scheduled for Tuesday night has been cancelled. There are no plans for the debate to be rescheduled.
According to a press release from Iowa PBS, the cancellation was due to "unforeseen circumstances regarding candidate availability."
Representative Hinson was hospitalized on Sunday in Cedar Rapids due to a kidney infection. However, the press release does not explicitly mention the hospitalization as a reason for the cancellation.
The campaigns for Hinson and Mathis were offered several other potential dates to reschedule, but none were mutually acceptable to each campaign.
Shortly after the announcement of the debate's cancellation, Hinson's Chief of Staff released the following statement on her condition.
Statement from Hinson Chief of Staff: pic.twitter.com/4H1DFtDvXl— Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) October 17, 2022
Mathis also issued a statement wishing the congresswoman a "speedy recovery."
I am sorry to learn of Congresswoman Hinson’s hospitalization. I’m wishing her a speedy recovery from her illness. https://t.co/NJXcb1JXQh— Liz Mathis (@LizMathis1) October 17, 2022
Iowa PBS's Tuesday night broadcast will return to its programming of "Finding Your Roots."