288 Linn County ballots affected by exclusion of a race on select ballots

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- At around noon on Tuesday, the Linn County Auditor's Office was notified that one of the 34 different ballot styles for the Linn County Board of Supervisors for District 1 did not include the race for Linn County Board of Supervisors.
In a news release, The Auditor's Office says it notified the Secretary of State's Office and both of the impacted candidates.
According to the Linn County Auditor, the impact of this is limited to only the Linn County Supervisor District 1 race only.
As of 4:15 p.m., 288 cast ballots were affected.
In a statement, Linn County Auditor Joel Miller said, "Linn County voters must vote today in this election for their vote to count. This should in no way be a deterrent to cast a ballot today. All ballots cast will be tallied as marked."
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate also issued a statement.
“Early this afternoon, my office learned that the Linn County Auditor failed to place the Board of Supervisor’s race on the ballots for Putnam Township. This is a very serious oversight that has taken away the ability of voters to make their voice heard on who their next County Supervisor will be," Pate said.
"The Secretary of State’s Office is closely monitoring this situation, and has been in touch with the Linn County Attorney, Iowa Attorney General and representatives from both the Republican and Democratic parties. No other races on the ballot were impacted, and Putnam Township voters should continue to turnout to vote through 8PM tonight.”
Miller will be holding a press conference at 4:30 p.m. at the Formal Boardroom at Oxley Public Service Center, 935 2nd ST SW, Cedar Rapids to answer questions about the issue.