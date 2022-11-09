2022 election turnout 2nd highest in Iowa history for a midterm

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Secretary of State Paul Pate announced on Wednesday that the unofficial voter turnout for the November 2022 election was the second highest for a midterm in Iowa's history.
The voter turnout trailed only the 2018 midterm election.
More than 1,220,000 Iowans voted in the 2022 election. The all-time high was set in 2018 with 1,329,930 votes.
Unofficial turnout for the November 2022 general election was the second highest in state history for a midterm. With more than 1,220,000 Iowans casting a ballot, I wanted to thank all of you who made your voice heard! https://t.co/MvO6vMMiaw #elections2022 pic.twitter.com/DDx7oiiwho— Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) November 9, 2022
"My thanks to Iowans from every corner of the state who made their voices heard by voting,” Secretary Pate said in a press release. “I also want to thank the poll workers and county election officials across Iowa for their hard work and dedication. However, our work is not finished.”
For the first time in Iowa, all 99 counties will conduct a hand audit of two races. Previously, counties only audited one race. Precincts in each county will be selected at random to conduct the audits.
“Post-election audits add another layer of integrity to the election process," Secretary Pate said. "I want all Iowans to know their vote counts, and it will be counted correctly."