Police investigating shots fired overnight in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) – Iowa City Police are investigating what they are calling an isolated shooting incident overnight about a block away from College Green Park.
A Hawk Alert was sent out from the University of Iowa around 2 a.m. Sunday morning for the report of shots fired near the intersection on Van Buren and College Streets. It told students to stay away from the area.
The shooter hasn't been arrested at this time and police said to remain vigilant. There's no word if there were any injuries.
