Platteville school building deemed inoperable for eight weeks after pipe bursts

PLATTEVILLE, Wisconsin (KWWL) -- On December 26, the Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center in the Platteville School District experienced significant water damage after a pipe burst in the building.
According to a Facebook post from the school district, experts that assessed the building say that the east side of the building, that contains eight classrooms, will be inoperable for the next eight weeks.
It was determined that all school operations will remain in place at the west side of the building.
Fore more information on the incident, visit the school district's website.