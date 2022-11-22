Pitbull to perform at the Great Jones County Fair in 2023

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Pitbull has been announced as a performer at the Great County Jones Fair in 2023, with tickets going on sale this Friday, November 25.
Tickets will go on sale at 9:00 a.m. on Friday. Pitbull will perform on Friday, July 21, 2023.
Other artists confirmed to perform at the fair include Jon Pardi and Russell Dickerson on Saturday, July 22.
We The Kingdom and Anne Wilson are set to perform on Sunday, July 23.
For more information, visit the Great Jones County Fair website.