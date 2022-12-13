 Skip to main content
PGA Star Zach Johnson enters Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI--The 26th MVC Hall of Fame class features baseball star and former No. 1 overall pick Andy Benes (Evansville); three four-time first-team All-Conference selections in Melanie (Boeglin) White (Indiana State women’s basketball); Barb (Gaines) Porter (Missouri State softball), and Rachel Tejada (Illinois State women’s soccer); Hall of Fame men’s basketball coach Tubby Smith (Tulsa); and a 2007 Master’s and 2015 British Open champ in Zach Johnson (Drake). Including this year’s six inductees, the MVC Hall of Fame consists of 145 former student-athletes, administrators, coaches, and contributors.

The league will conduct its annual Hall of Fame ceremony as part the State Farm Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Championship in St. Louis, Mo., next March 2-5. The Friday, March 3, festivities will begin with an 8:00 a.m. breakfast, followed by the induction ceremony at 8:30 a.m.

