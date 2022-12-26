PET OF THE WEEK: Meet Cecil!

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- This week's Pet of the Week is Cecil!
Cecil is still very young at about 11 months old. He came to Cedar Bend with some behavioral issues, but with several training sessions, he has developed very good impulse control.
Cecil knows how to sit and will stay in place if you drop his leash. He loves attention and is very people-oriented.
Cedar Bend Humane Society employee Madison Braden says that Cecil is ready for a loving home.
Braden said, "At the end of the day, after a lot of training and doing really well, he just really wants to sit in your lap. He wants to roll around, get the pets, the belly rubs, all of that."
Cedar Bend is also covering two one-on-one training sessions at Rock River with Cecil's adoption. Fore more information on adopting, contact the Cedar Bend Humane Society.