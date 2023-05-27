Pet cat dies in overnight fire that damages Mount Vernon home

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KWWL) -- A family pet is dead after an overnight fire leaves a home heavily damaged in Mount Vernon.
Crews responded to the fire on 8th Avenue NW around 9:15 p.m. Friday. They were at the scene until just after 1 a.m. Saturday.
Officials say it appears the fire started in a drive-under garage and spread to the first-floor and roof areas of the single-story home. Most of the fire damage was in and above the garage, while the entire house sustained heavy heat and smoke damage.
The resident escaped the fire with his pet dog, but firefighters later found a pet cat dead by inside the home.
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.