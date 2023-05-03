Patrick McCaffery talks about dealing with anxiety

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Over the past 4 months, a powerful, new voice has emerged on the mental health awareness front. That voice is coming from Iowa Hawkeye basketball star, Patrick McCaffery.
In January, Patrick made a brutally honest and very courageous decision, when he announced to the public he was stepping away from Iowa Hawkeye basketball to deal with his anxiety.
In an exclusive interview with KWWL-TV News, Patrick said, "You know, I think it was something that I felt was best for me and was also best for my teammates. I wasn't going to continue to put myself out there when I wasn't ready. I wasn't right."
Patrick said he was not eating right and having trouble sleeping. He was also physically exhausted.
So, McCaffery, son of Iowa Head coach, Fran McCaffery, and brother to another Hawkeye star, Connor McCaffrey, missed six games during the Big 10 season.
That time off, he said, was absolutely necessary for him to deal with his anxiety. Anxiety has become the most common mental health issue in the country. More than 40-million Americans deal with anxiety on a daily basis.
Patrick says he’s feeling much better now and looks forward to even more improvement.
Patrick adds, "You know, I talked with a therapist. I meditate a lot. Luka Garza and Frank Garza, they were really big for me, and really helped me there. So, a shout out to them. There's a lot of different lifestyles. I do a lot of routine stuff. But, there's no quick fix and there's no easy solution. It's something that you work through every single day. And, it's something I'll probably work through every single day of my life. It is what it is, and I'm going to just try to work through it."
McCaffery says he felt like something was going on for several years, even when he played at Iowa City West and became the Trojans all-time leading scorer.
He says, “I've kind of been a pretty anxious kid my whole life. I've always kind of been that way. I've never put a name to it or anything, but, I've always been, for as young as I can remember, I've always had some struggles with this stuff.”
“So, I would say, I've always been pretty anxious, and then, once I got to college, and things started to get more real, was when it really hit me. I was finally able to kind of put a name to it.
It's something I have been struggling with now for a long time, and I was tired of wrestling with it. It was good to take a step back and finally understand that's what it was."
Patrick says he’ll always be so grateful for the support he received, saying he was a little surprised by how many people have struggled just like he did.
“I think what overwhelmed me was the number of people who knew exactly what I was going through. You know. People who have struggled with similar things, and know how crippling it can be sometimes. So, I think that was something really eye opening to me; how many people actually deal with this on a daily basis."
He says, "It's kind of weird now that everybody knows your business. But, I wouldn't say there are any regrets, because I know that what I did was going to help more people. All the people around me were great with me, and the support was unbelievable. I am forever grateful."
He said he knew his public announcement might move the mental health needle some, but, was surprised by the overall reaction.
"If I have to sacrifice some things in order to help a lot of people, that's okay with me. I'm good with that and that's something I was able to take comfort in, I didn’t know it was going to be that big a reaction, but, I was happy that I was able to do that. I was able to help people."
And his advice to others feeling that something seems out of balance in their own lives.
"I would say just talk to somebody and try to kind of figure out your next steps from there. There's no 'one size fits all.’ That’s kind of the way you start, and then you go and try to figure out that process from there."
Struggling with any mental health issue, just call the new 988 national crisis line.
In Iowa, contact Your Life Iowa. a statewide support and help organization for Iowans dealing with many issues,
Call Your Life Iowa at 855-581-8111 or Text at 855-895-8398. The Your Life Iowa website also has a 'Live' Chat line.