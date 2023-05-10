 Skip to main content
Overnight shooting injures one person in Waterloo

New Waterloo Police Logo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Waterloo.

Officers responded to the call around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday. The shooting happened along W. Donald St. between Normandy and Fairfield Streets.

Police say officers found several shell casings in the area.

According to police, one person was taken by private vehicle to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. The victim was being treated for a gunshot wound to the chest, an injury officials said they didn't believe to be life-threatening.

