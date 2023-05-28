 Skip to main content
Overnight fire damages Cedar Rapids home

  • Updated
  • 0
By Jordan Thomas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A family of six is homeless after an overnight fire in Cedar Rapids.

The fire broke out just after 11 p.m. on Prairie Rose Circle.

When they arrived, firefighters saw large flames from rolling from the garage, extending to the house and neighboring home.

Fire caused heavy damage to the garage and side of the home, while the interior of the house sustained smoke damage. Heat from the fire melted siding on the neighboring home.

The family and their three pets were all safely evacuated.

