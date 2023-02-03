Overall crime in Waterloo fell nearly four percent in 2022

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo police have released the city's 2022 crime statistics.
The figures show overall crime fell nearly four percent (3.99) during the year. However, there was one alarming trend.
According to the numbers, violent crimes rose by almost four percent (3.96). Police say the increase is consistent with preliminary data national data.
The report shows property crimes deceased more than eight percent (8.36).
There was a 15 percent reduction in property damage and motor vehicle accidents. Personal injury accidents went down 10 percent.
Over 250 firearms were recovered by Waterloo police last year. Authorities said the weapons were either from people barred from having them or the guns were used to commit crimes.
Waterloo police chief Joe Leibold says the major focus within his department now is to ensure the highest quality service at each level, with a goal of making the city a great place to live, work and be entertained.
FOR THE CRIME STATISTICS REPORT CLICK HERE.