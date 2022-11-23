Over 100 animals found dead on Iowa farm; asking for donations for surviving animals

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Over 100 animals were found dead on an Iowa farm on Tuesday, with Animal Rescue League of Iowa, Iowa Farm Sanctuary, PAWS & More Animal Shelter, and law enforcement rescuing survivors.
In a statement, Iowa Farm Sanctuary said, "Our team is in total shock and operating in rescue mode—focusing on lives to save. This type of urgent, large-scale rescue is all-consuming and requires the help of so many. We’re so incredibly thankful to everyone who’s been on site to help, those who have supported from afar, and those who have donated to help ensure the individuals saved from this horrific situation receive the urgent medical care that they needs and deserve."
The images shared below are graphic in nature. View at your own discretion.
Responders found starving sheep, goats, and pigs in what they describe as "deplorable living conditions" with no access to adequate food or water.
On Wednesday, Iowa Farm Sanctuary provided an update on rescue progress.
"You helped us raise lifesaving funds in record time. Thank you for showing up for the survivors and thank you for holding space in your heart for those who didn’t make it to sanctuary," they said.
The situation is described as dire for the surviving animals. Emergency medical costs, which they report are expensive, will also be covered through donations. Donations can be made to provide care for the animals at the following:
Venmo: @IowaFarmSanctuary
PayPal: contact@iowafarmsanctuary.org
People who can offer temporary or permanent housing for any of the surviving animals can email contact@iowafarmsanctuary.org for details.