Outrun The Rays saving lives with sun-safety awareness and early skin cancer detection

PEOSTA, Iowa (KWWL) Savings lives is the mission of Outrun The Rays, a Dubuque County non-profit, organized 13-YEARS AGO by survivors of melanoma, one of the most dangerous forms of skin cancer.
Alarmed by an increase in melanoma cases in Dubuque County, several melanoma survivors, family and friends got together to talk about ways to raise awareness of melanoma and skin cancer. Outrun The Rays was born.
The non-profit promotes the life-saving advantages of early detection and prevention.
The Outrun The Rays founders decided to host an annual 5k/run/walk and bike ride, with proceeds going to numerous sun-safety projects, mainly in Dubuque County and within the Western Dubuque Community School District.
The 13th annual 5K/Run/Walk is set for Saturday, May 20, in Peosta. The Run/Walk will start at the Peosta Elementary School.
The Bike Ride will start at The Darkbird Taproom in Peosta.
Registration is still open and the event will include day-of registration as well.
To date, Outrun The Rays has awarded grants of more than $115,000.
In addition to providing free sunscreen to area swimming pools and sports teams, Outrun The Ways has built many covered dug outs, shade structures and playground shade areas for outdoor activities.
Outrun The Rays volunteers, including co-founder, Bob Hingtgen, Staci Steger, Shelly Stake and Amy Kluesner, talk about Outrun The Rays for this week's edition of The Steele Report,