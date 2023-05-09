Operation Quickfind: Missing 14-year-old

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Linn County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in finding a 14-year-old who last seen in Toddville on Monday.
According to police, Addison Redlinger was last seen on Monday on 3733 Toddville Road.
Police describe Redlinger as 5'6", 110 pounds, and has light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black bleached top and black shorts.
They also say that she has scratches down her legs and has depression.
If anyone has information on Redlinger's whereabouts, contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 319-892-6100.