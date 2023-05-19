 Skip to main content
Operation Quickfind cancelled for 16-year-old Cheyenne Winslow

  • Updated
Cheyenne Winslow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: Authorities say that 16-year-old Cheyenne Winslow has been located.

ORIGINAL: Cedar Rapids Police are seeking help in finding a 16-year-old teenager who was last seen on Thursday night.

Police say that Cheyenne Winslow was last seen at Tanager Place at 2309 C Street SW at 11:25 p.m.

Winslow is described as 5'4", 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a red shirt, black sweatpants, and a green jacket.

Winslow also has ear and nose piercings.

Those that have any information should contact Cedar Rapids Police.

