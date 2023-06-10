One-vehicle crash injures driver, causes power outage in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- An early morning crash in Linn County sent the drvier to the hospital and left some residents in the dark.
The crash happened just after midnight Saturday in the area of 30th St. Dr. and Orrian Dr.
Sheriff's officials say a car left the roadway and hit an electrical box and power line. The mishap knocked out electricity to the surrounding area.
Authorities identified the driver as Jamie Boge, 35, of Cedar Rapids. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Traffic charges are pending against Boge, authorities said.