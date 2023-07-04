One Step at a Time: Inside a Solon woman's journey to raise mental health awareness

SOLON, Iowa (KWWL)- Karen Smith's mission was simple: to raise awareness and break down "the barriers of stigma" surrounding mental health both across Iowa and across the nation.
The way to get there was far less easy.
For the second year in a row, Smith made a weekslong trek, crisscrossing the Hawkeye State- starting from the Missouri River in the west and ending her journey closer to home, at the Mississippi River in Davenport.
Make no mistake, walking across Iowa is tough. Walking across Iowa twice is even tougher.
After her first walk last year, Smith admitted she didn't really expect to take on her endeavor again. Then something happened. Smith said she remembered all the people she met on her way and all the people she reached on her Facebook page.
Those connections, Smith said, motivated her to not only make a second walk across Iowa but make the walk even longer- totaling over 300 miles, split up in roughly 15 mile daily increments.
Smith said her inspiration started at home- with a husband and two adult sons- all of whom deal with anxiety and depression. While Smith said her family was fine with her sharing their stories- even they were surprised by her plans.
Smith said her husband recommended perhaps walking across a smaller state like Rhode Island or taking a shorter, north-to-south walk across Iowa. Smith says she rejected those notions, adding she had to "go big or go home."
Along her journey, Smith says she's met people from all walks of life thanking her for raising awareness, including a Casey's worker who broke down crying and hugged her after learning about the journey.
Still, the walk requires massive physical and mental commitment every day. Smith says, in a way, the walk is a symbol of the mental journey people dealing with anxiety and depression going through everyday. It is hard, Smith says, to wake up everyday, wrap her feet, and continue on the walk. The heat can be exhausting, the hills increasingly harder to climb, but it's just another obstacle to climb.
Now that she's completed her second cross-state walk, Smith says she's not really planning for a third walk. Instead, she's perhaps looking for a new challenge, like writing a book on her family's experiences.