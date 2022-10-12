One rescued in Cresco house fire on Monday

CRESCO, Iowa (KWWL) -- On Monday, the Howard County Sheriff's Office and Cresco Police Department responded to a house fire and rescued the sole occupant inside, though two responding officials were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The office received a 911 call from the person trapped inside the home in the 13000 block of Valley Avenue around 1:37 p.m. Dispatch discovered that the person was trapped in the upstairs bedroom of the house.
Sheriff Tim Beckman and Cresco officer Ben Hillyer arrived at the home around 1:46 p.m. to no visible sign of smoke or flames outside. The two entered the home and located a locked door upstairs.
Beckman kicked down the door and entered the room where he put out a small fire with his extinguisher. Once inside, the pair initially couldn't see anything due to the smoke.
Eventually, Beckman located the person laying on the ground in the corner of the room. Together, Beckman and Hillyer got the person downstairs for to be treated by medical personnel.
Beckman and Hillyer were also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.