Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts in excess
of 45 mph at times.

* WHERE...Northern half of Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds combined with low relative
humidity will result in a very high fire danger. Burning is
strongly discouraged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

One rescued in Cresco house fire on Monday

By Madelyne Rosenberg

CRESCO, Iowa (KWWL) -- On Monday, the Howard County Sheriff's Office and Cresco Police Department responded to a house fire and rescued the sole occupant inside, though two responding officials were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The office received a 911 call from the person trapped inside the home in the 13000 block of Valley Avenue around 1:37 p.m. Dispatch discovered that the person was trapped in the upstairs bedroom of the house.

Sheriff Tim Beckman and Cresco officer Ben Hillyer arrived at the home around 1:46 p.m. to no visible sign of smoke or flames outside. The two entered the home and located a locked door upstairs.

Beckman kicked down the door and entered the room where he put out a small fire with his extinguisher. Once inside, the pair initially couldn't see anything due to the smoke. 

Eventually, Beckman located the person laying on the ground in the corner of the room. Together, Beckman and Hillyer got the person downstairs for to be treated by medical personnel.

Beckman and Hillyer were also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.