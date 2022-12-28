One person, three dogs killed in North Liberty fire

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person and three dogs died in a North Liberty fire.
Firefighters were called to a mobile home on Golf View Court around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
A police officer was the first to arrive and saw flames shooting through the mobile home's front door and back window. Firefighters found the fire in the living room just inside the front door of the home.
After the fire was put out, the lone resident and three dogs were all found dead inside the burned trailer home.
The cause of the fire has yet been determined.
The State Fire Marshal is assisting local authorities with the investigation.