One person seriously hurt after alley shooting in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Just before 2:30 a.m. this morning, Iowa City Police were called to a multiple shots fired incident near the H-Bar on S. Van Buren. At the scene, they found a woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers were able to determine there were multiple people in the alley when shots were fired. The victim was taken to an area hospital for serious injuries. Her condition at this time is unknown.
The suspect was last seen fleeing in a vehicle, but no identifying factors have been released at this time.