One person killed in fatal Marion crash

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person is dead after a crash that happened in Marion on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened at 2:16 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 100 and East Post Road, which caused the intersection to be temporarily closed.
A semi tractor-trailer was traveling westbound onto Highway 100 when it struck a passenger car that was turning eastbound onto Highway 100. The passenger car was turning from the southbound turn lane of East Post Road.
The driver of the passenger car died at the scene. The driver's identity is being withheld pending notification of the family.
The driver of the semi tractor-trailer, Zachary Schemming, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
The Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene, with the intersection being reopened at 4:48 p.m.