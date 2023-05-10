One person killed at 3M plant after 'industrial incident'

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wisconsin (KWWL) -- One person was killed after an "industrial incident" at the 3M Plant in Prairie Du Chien on Tuesday.
According to Prairie Du Chien Police, they were dispatched alongside Gundersen Ambulance Service around 6:43 a.m. to 801 North Marquette Road for a report of an injury.
Officers and medics were brought to a victim who had suffered severe injuries from the incident. The victim died of their injuries at the scene. The victim has been identified as 57-year-old Trisha Jones from Harpers Ferry.
3M and employees cooperated with the initial investigation, and the incident will be investigated further by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).