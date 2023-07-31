One person injured in Linn County crash

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person was injured after being ejected out of a vehicle in a Linn County crash on Monday. The driver faces multiple charges stemming from the crash.
Multiple agencies responded to the 1600 block of Springville Road around 12:19 p.m. 31-year-old Michael Miller of Lisbon was found on his back next to the crashed vehicle.
Upon investigation, it was determined that Miller had completed a right-hand curve as he approached a dump truck traveling southbound. Miller entered the shoulder and overcorrected, entering the east ditch, north of the driveway of 1601 Springville Rd.
The vehicle entered the ditch sideways and hit the driveway culvert, ejecting Miller from the vehicle. Miller was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.
Miller was transported to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. He was charged with an OWI, failure to maintain control, no insurance and failure to wear a seatbelt.