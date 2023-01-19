One person injured in crash with a snow plow in Black Hawk County

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person was hurt on Thursday after a snow plow struck the person's vehicle in Black Hawk County.
Deputies responded to the crash at 11:55 a.m. on Dysart Rd. and Washburn Rd in La Porte City.
25-year-old Austin Ludwig was driving southbound on Dysart Rd. when he was struck by a Black Hawk County snow plow that was heading west on Washburn Rd.
Ludwig was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
28-year-old Lucas Gerholdt was cited for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.