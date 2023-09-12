One person hurt after crash into Flammang Drive apartment complex

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Waterloo police are investigating after a woman crashed into an apartment complex on Flammang Drive Tuesday night.
The woman was sent to the hospital, she's expected to be okay.
Police were called to the complex at 8:10 p.m. Our KWWL crew on scene witnessed a large hole in the building from the crash, as well as the car's airbags being deployed.
The cause of the accident is still being investigated.
This is a developing story. Stick with us online and on-air for the latest.