One person hurt after crash into Flammang Drive apartment complex

  • Updated
WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Waterloo police are investigating after a woman crashed into an apartment complex on Flammang Drive Tuesday night.

The woman was sent to the hospital, she's expected to be okay.

Police were called to the complex at 8:10 p.m. Our KWWL crew on scene witnessed a large hole in the building from the crash, as well as the car's airbags being deployed. 

The cause of the accident is still being investigated. 

This is a developing story. Stick with us online and on-air for the latest. 