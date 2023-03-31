One person dead after U.S. 218 accident

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern Iowa. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fire weather concerns remain across southern Iowa today, especially later this afternoon when relative humidity values begin to fall. The combination of strong west winds and humidity levels falling to around 35 to 40 percent will produce very high fire danger by later this afternoon. Any fires that do occur may be difficult to control. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&