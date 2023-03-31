 Skip to main content
One person dead after U.S. 218 accident

By Jordan Thomas

UPDATE: Waterloo Police confirm one man is dead after being hit by two vehicles along U.S. 218. Police could not publicly identify the victim- pending notification of their family. 

Police responded to the scene around 4:30 Friday morning near the Broadway St. and Greenhill Rd. exits.

A News 7 KWWL crew reports traffic has resumed on northbound U.S. 218

The following is our initial report on the accident. 

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- The Iowa Department of Transportation says two exits along northbound U.S. 218 are currently blocked as emergency crews respond to the scene. 

The traffic backup affects the Greenhill Rd and Broadway St. exits near Waterloo Regional Airport and George Wyth State Park. 

It's still unclear what is causing the traffic jam or how long it will last. News 7 KWWL has a crew headed to the scene.

This article will be updated as information becomes available. 

