One person dead after early morning Dubuque shooting

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)- Police in Dubuque confirmed one man, 31, was killed after an early morning shooting in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue.
Officers were sent to the scene around 12:45 Tuesday morning after a shots fired call- finding a man with gunshot wounds. Despite efforts from first responders, police confirmed the man later died at an area hospital.
The victim's identity has not been confirmed and officers are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made and police have not identified any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Dubuque Police Department at 563-589-4415 or Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117 or 563-588-0714.
This is a developing story.